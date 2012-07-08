July 8 Factbox on Didier Deschamps who was
appointed France coach on Sunday:
NANTES DEBUT
* Born: Oct. 15, 1968 in Bayonne, France, the midfielder
made his league debut for Nantes in Sept. 1985 before leaving to
join Olympique Marseille four years later.
* Won the first of his 103 caps for France in 1989 when he
came on as a substitute in a 0-0 World Cup qualifier at home to
Yugoslavia.
* After spending a brief stint at Girondins Bordeaux he
returned to Marseille where he helped to clinch the league
championship in 1991 and 1992 before achieving Champions League
glory in 1993.
MOVE TO ITALY
* Moved to Italian side Juventus in 1994 and won three Serie
A titles and the Champions League again in 1996.
* Was famously derided as a "water carrier" by former France
team mate Eric Cantona, who meant that Deschamps would break up
attacks before laying the ball off for more talented players.
WORLD CUP
* Captained France to World Cup victory on home soil in 1998
and followed that with victory at Euro 2000 before retiring from
international football.
* In between the World Cup and Euro 2000 triumphs he moved
to English side Chelsea but left after one disappointing season
and moved to Valencia, where he also played a single campaign
before retirement in 2001.
MANAGEMENT
* In 2001 he became manager of Monaco and won the 2003
French League Cup before leading them to the 2004 Champions
League final which they lost 3-0 to Porto.
* Resigned in Sept. 2005 after a bad start to the season.
* Returned to Italy and was appointed Juventus coach in July
2006 following their demotion from Serie A due to a match-fixing
scandal. After persuading several top players to stay, led the
team straight back to the top flight despite a nine-point
deduction.
* Resigned a week after Juve secured promotion amid
disagreements with club officials over the way forward in Serie
A.
MARSEILLE RETURN
* Appointed successor to Eric Gerets as manager of Olympique
Marseille for the 2009/10 season.
* Won French title in first season back at Marseille and led
the side to runners-up spot in 2011 but failed to build on that
league success - despite a record third straight League Cup
triumph - with the club finishing 10th in Ligue 1 last term.
* Named France coach on Sunday to succeed former national
team mate Laurent Blanc who decided not to renew his contract
after the country's quarter-final exit at Euro 2012.
(Compiled by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Ken Ferris)