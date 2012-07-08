July 8 Factbox on Didier Deschamps who was appointed France coach on Sunday:

NANTES DEBUT

* Born: Oct. 15, 1968 in Bayonne, France, the midfielder made his league debut for Nantes in Sept. 1985 before leaving to join Olympique Marseille four years later.

* Won the first of his 103 caps for France in 1989 when he came on as a substitute in a 0-0 World Cup qualifier at home to Yugoslavia.

* After spending a brief stint at Girondins Bordeaux he returned to Marseille where he helped to clinch the league championship in 1991 and 1992 before achieving Champions League glory in 1993.

MOVE TO ITALY

* Moved to Italian side Juventus in 1994 and won three Serie A titles and the Champions League again in 1996.

* Was famously derided as a "water carrier" by former France team mate Eric Cantona, who meant that Deschamps would break up attacks before laying the ball off for more talented players.

WORLD CUP

* Captained France to World Cup victory on home soil in 1998 and followed that with victory at Euro 2000 before retiring from international football.

* In between the World Cup and Euro 2000 triumphs he moved to English side Chelsea but left after one disappointing season and moved to Valencia, where he also played a single campaign before retirement in 2001.

MANAGEMENT

* In 2001 he became manager of Monaco and won the 2003 French League Cup before leading them to the 2004 Champions League final which they lost 3-0 to Porto.

* Resigned in Sept. 2005 after a bad start to the season.

* Returned to Italy and was appointed Juventus coach in July 2006 following their demotion from Serie A due to a match-fixing scandal. After persuading several top players to stay, led the team straight back to the top flight despite a nine-point deduction.

* Resigned a week after Juve secured promotion amid disagreements with club officials over the way forward in Serie A.

MARSEILLE RETURN

* Appointed successor to Eric Gerets as manager of Olympique Marseille for the 2009/10 season.

* Won French title in first season back at Marseille and led the side to runners-up spot in 2011 but failed to build on that league success - despite a record third straight League Cup triumph - with the club finishing 10th in Ligue 1 last term.

* Named France coach on Sunday to succeed former national team mate Laurent Blanc who decided not to renew his contract after the country's quarter-final exit at Euro 2012. (Compiled by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Ken Ferris)