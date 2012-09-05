PARIS, Sept 5 France coach Didier Deschamps has
no intention of acting like a teacher to his players despite
their controversial behaviour in recent years, he said on
Wednesday.
Deschamps expects his team to have learnt from the
experiences of the 2010 World Cup and this year's European
Championship.
"I am not here to tell them what they can do or can not," he
told reporters. "They are not children and I am not a nursery or
high-school teacher. I am here to help them, to guide them."
Four players were summoned to disciplinary hearings after
Euro 2012, with Samir Nasri currently serving a three-match ban
for abusing a reporter and Jeremy Menez suspended for one game
for insulting the referee during their quarter-final exit.
Hatem Ben Arfa and Yann M'Vila, who are not in the squad for
the opening 2014 World Cup qualifier in Finland on Friday, were
also warned by the French football federation for minor
incidents after the defeat to Spain in June.
The incidents came just two years after the France squad
caused outrage in their home country by going on strike in South
Africa when Nicolas Anelka was expelled over a row with the then
coach, Raymond Domenech.
"There are rules but we did not enforce anything
exceptional," Deschamps said.
"Some things can trouble the group's life, like the new
technologies which isolate people, tend to make them selfish
when they are supposed to share some time together."
He suggested the players should be better educated earlier
in their lives.
"Rules can be set when they are young, in the academies, at
school," he said. "The sooner the better. Because when they grow
up, they respect some values or do not."
Still, the former midfielder, who marshalled France to their
1998 World Cup victory, has asked his players to respect some
symbols, like the national anthem.
"I would like everybody to sing the Marseillaise. But the
most important is your attitude when you're listening to it," he
said.
He pointed out that his first goal was not to make the team
behave but to lead France to the 2014 World Cup, because it will
be the easiest way for the players to restore the team's image.
"I will not change personalities or characters," he said.
"Some are more inclined to smile, to be available. But at the
end, the most important is to be good on the pitch."
(Reporting by Olivier Guillemain; Writing by Gregory Blachier;
Editing by Stephen Wood)