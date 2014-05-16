Soccer-Iraqis considering new approach to US-born Meram
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
PARIS May 16 France coach Didier Deschamps sued the girlfriend of Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri on Friday for insulting him on Twitter.
Deschamps' lawyer told Reuters that his client had filed a legal complaint for "public insult" against Anara Atanes for messages she posted after Nasri was left out the French provisional World Cup squad.
Deschamps cited as reasons for not choosing Nasri that he was not performing well enough and that his behaviour could weaken team spirit during six weeks together at the tournament in Brazil.
"As he says himself, when he is not one of the starters he is not happy and I can assure you that it shows, that others in the group feel it," Deschamps told TF1 television.
Nasri, who missed the 2010 World Cup when former coach Raymond Domenech left him out of the squad, helped Manchester City win the Premier League title this month.
(Reporting By Gregory Blachier; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Ed Osmond)
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Sunday, March 19 Millonarios 3 Santa Fe 0 Tolima 2 Atletico Huila 0 Deportivo Cali 2 America 1 Jaguares 2 Tigres 1 Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Puebla 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings