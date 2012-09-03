PARIS, Sept 3 France midfielder Abou Diaby vowed on Monday to take a full part in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers after a series of injuries ruined his past two seasons and ruled him out of Euro 2012.

Injury-prone Diaby, who played just four games in Arsenal's last campaign, has looked in good form since the English Premier League season started and was widely praised when the Gunners defeated Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has not played for France since June 2011 and was dropped from the squad for this year's European Championship because he was not fully fit.

"I know I now have to play my cards and I am fully aware of what people expect from me," he told a news conference at France's training facility on Monday.

"It will be up to me to take my responsibilities," added Diaby, who is poised to play in France's first World Cup qualifier in Finland on Friday.

"Last year, I barely played with my club, I missed the Euros. It weighed on me. Now I only see what's ahead of me and I am going to try to make up for lost time."

Diaby has featured in Arsenal's three league games and made a strong impact at Liverpool, suggesting he was getting back to top form and shrugging off any physical problems.

"I had a good preparation. We just played three games until now, but it's getting better and better," he said.

"I am not 100 percent fit yet because it has been a long time since I followed on with the matches but I definitely think I am on the right way."

The midfielder, who could be the box-to-box player France has been searching for since Patrick Vieira retired, explained he had worked with an athletics coach during the summer to prevent any further injuries.

He dismissed any suggestion about physical weakness.

"I'm not fragile. I got injuries, that is a fact," he said.

"I had some serious injuries which provoked physical imbalances. But I am definitely not fragile."

(Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Josh Reich)