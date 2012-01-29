NANCY, France Jan 29 Mali midfielder Samba Diakite has joined Queens Park Rangers from Nancy on loan until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

Diakite, 23, had been allowed by Mali coach Alain Giresse to fly from Gabon, where he is playing in the African Nations Cup, to London to sign his contract.

"It will become a permanent transfer if the London club stay in the Premier League," Nancy said in a statement.

QPR, who are two points above the Premier League relegation zone, will have to wait to see when Diakite can join them as it will depend on how far Mali get in the African Nations Cup which runs until Feb. 12.

Mali are third in their four-team group with three points from two games, level on points with second-placed Guinea with one Group D game to play. The top two teams in a group go through to the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Dimitri Rahmelow; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)