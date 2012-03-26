PARIS, March 26 Olympique Marseille defender Souleymane Diawara will undergo surgery on a knee injury and will be sidelined for six months, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Senegal centre back Diawara suffered a serious sprain with a tear of a back cruciate ligament in his right knee in Saturday's 1-1 league draw at Nice.

"He will undergo surgery next week. He will be out of action for about six months," Marseille said on their website (www.om.net).

Diawara will miss the rest of the season and is unlikely to be fit when the next term begins in August. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)