MARSEILLE, France, April 10 Former Senegal defender Souleymane Diawara has been detained for violent conduct, a source within the Marseille prison where the Nice player is being held said on Friday.

The 36-year-old Diawara has been held since Thursday because he "tried to exercise justice himself" after being the victim of a scam.

Diawara, who won 48 caps for Senegal from 2002-12, started his professional career at Le Havre in 1998 before spells at Sochaux, Charlton Athletic, Girondins de Bordeaux and Olympique de Marseille.

He joined Nice during the close season.

