(Corrects Ligue 1 record transfer in para three)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS Aug 6 Paris St Germain boosted their Champions League prospects by adding significant weight to their attacking options with the signing of Argentina winger Angel Di Maria from Manchester United on Thursday.

The French champions, who had their Financial Fair Play restrictions lifted by UEFA last month, have paid 63 million euros for Di Maria according to local media reports.

The fee is just short of the 64 million euros ($69.89 million) Ligue 1 record set by PSG for Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani in 2013.

"I am very proud and can't wait to wear the colours of Paris St Germain," Di Maria told the club website (www.psg.fr).

"I want to win every competition we enter, both in France and Europe. I want to win the Champions League, which is a dream for all footballers, for a second time.

"We will do everything we can to bring Europe's biggest trophy to France and the fans of Paris St Germain."

PSG have failed to get past the Champions League quarter-finals in the last three seasons but with former Real Madrid winger Di Maria, Laurent Blanc's side will hope to go further.

The 27-year-old, who was looking to end a disappointing stint at United, could partner fellow Argentine Javier Pastore, the duo having been impressive in helping their country reach the final at this year's Copa America.

Di Maria is expected to play on the left wing, which would send Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani to the right flank with Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing as a lone striker.

Unlike Ibrahimovic or Cavani, Di Maria has already won the Champions League, being named man of the match in the 2014 final when Real Madrid won 4-1 against Atletico Madrid.

He was also instrumental in Argentina's campaign at the 2014 World Cup, where the Albiceleste reached the final.

After an impressive start at Old Trafford last season, with three goals in his first four games, he suffered a two-month injury layoff and failed to score again in the league.

Towards the end of the season he was regularly left out by manager Louis Van Gaal, who became resigned to the club taking a heavy loss on the Argentine after shelling out a British record fee of almost 60 million pounds 12 months ago.

Di Maria did not join United's pre-season tour of the United States and on Monday travelled to Doha, Qatar, where PSG's owners are based, before finalising the deal. ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Additional reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)