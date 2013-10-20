PARIS Oct 20 France defender Patrice Evra has been summoned by the French federation president Noel Le Graet and coach Didier Deschamps to explain himself after calling his critics "bums" on Sunday, the FFF has said.

"Following his remarks in an interview with (French TV show) Telefoot (...) Noel Le Graet and Didier Deschamps (...) have decided to ask Patrice Evra to come and explain some comments he made towards some TV pundits," the FFF said in a statement on its website (www.fff.fr).

In an interview with TV channel TF1 aired on Sunday, Evra called several TV commentators and pundits, including former France internationals Bixente Lizarazu and Luis Fernandez, "bums". He also said they were trying to "tarnish" his image. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)