PARIS, Aug 8 Factbox on the upcoming 2012/13
Ligue 1 season which starts on August 10:
Champions: Montpellier
Promoted from Ligue 2: Bastia, Reims, Troyes
2011/12 final standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Montpellier HSC 38 25 7 6 68 34 82
2 Paris St Germain 38 23 10 5 75 41 79
-------------------------
3 Lille 38 21 11 6 72 39 74
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 38 19 7 12 64 51 64
5 Girondins Bordeaux 38 16 13 9 53 41 61
-------------------------
6 Stade Rennes 38 17 9 12 53 44 60
7 St Etienne 38 16 9 13 49 45 57
8 Toulouse 38 15 11 12 37 34 56
9 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 38 13 11 14 54 55 50
10 Olympique Marseille 38 12 12 14 45 41 48
11 AS Nancy 38 11 12 15 38 48 45
12 Valenciennes 38 12 7 19 40 50 43
13 Nice 38 10 12 16 39 46 42
14 Sochaux 38 11 9 18 40 60 42
15 Stade Brest 38 8 17 13 31 38 41
16 Ajaccio 38 9 14 15 40 61 41
17 FC Lorient 38 9 12 17 35 49 39
-------------------------
R18 Caen 38 9 11 18 39 59 38
R19 Dijon FCO 38 9 9 20 38 63 36
R20 Auxerre 38 7 13 18 46 57 34
-------------------------
Major transfers:
Player To From
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Paris St Germain AC Milan
Thiago Silva Paris St Germain AC Milan
Ezequiel Lavezzi Paris St Germain Napoli
Marco Verratti Paris St Germain Pescara
Marvin Martin Lille Sochaux
Salomon Kalou Lille Chelsea
Daniel Congre Montpellier Toulouse
2012/13 odds (source William Hill):
Paris St Germain 2/7
Lille 7/1
Lyon 7/1
Marseille 9/1
Bordeaux 16/1
Montpellier 16/1
(Compiled by Gregory Blachier)