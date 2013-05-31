(Adds quotes, detail, changes slug)

* Promoted club swoop for Colombian

* Falcao eager to start new challenge

PARIS, May 31 Monaco's shopping spree continued on Friday when they agreed to buy Colombia striker Radamel Falcao from Atletico Madrid, taking their transfer spending past 120 million euros ($155.52 million)since being promoted.

The 27-year-old is to sign a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 club, Monaco said on their website (www.asm-fc.com). The fee was not disclosed but media reports put it at 50 million euros-plus.

Falcao follows closely on the heels of fellow new recruits Joao Moutinho, James Rodriguez and Ricardo Carvalho.

Dmitry Rybolovlev, the Russian billionaire who owns the club, said: "We are absolutely delighted Radamel Falcao has accepted the challenge of coming to play for Monaco. We are proud to have secured one of the best players in the world."

Rodriguez and Moutinho joined last week from Porto for a combined fee of 70 million euros while free-agent Carvalho left Real Madrid three days ago.

The much sought-after Falcao said on his Twitter feed he could not wait to play for the former French champions who also reached the Champions League final in 2004.

"I'm eager to start this challenge. I count on your support," said the Colombian who has scored 28 goals in La Liga this season.

He netted a hat-trick at Monaco's Stade Louis II when Atletico beat Chelsea 4-1 in the UEFA Super Cup in August. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)