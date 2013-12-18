PARIS Dec 18 Monaco's Colombia striker Radamel Falcao has recovered from a thigh problem after a three-week injury layoff, the Ligue 1 club's coach Claudio Ranieri said on Wednesday.

"Falcao has trained normally this morning. He has recovered well but he had not trained for a month," Ranieri told a news conference ahead of Friday's game at home to Valenciennes.

Falcao, who has nine goals from 14 league games this season, suffered the injury in Monaco's 1-0 win at Nantes on Nov. 24.

The principality club are in second spot with 41 points from 18 games, two points behind French champions Paris St Germain. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by KKen Ferris)