MADRID May 31 Factbox on Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, nicknamed 'The Tiger', who agreed to join newly-promoted Ligue 1 club Monaco from Atletico Madrid on Friday for a fee estimated by local media at more than 50 million euros ($64.80 million).

* Born in Santa Marta, Colombia, 10 Feb. 1986

RIVER PLATE

* Joined the Argentine club's youth academy in 2001 and broke into the first team in 2005. A year later he suffered a serious knee injury which affected him for almost two years.

* Gained full fitness in 2007 and under coach Diego Simeone won the Argentine Clausura title in Spring 2008.

* Scored 45 goals in 111 games in all competitions for the Buenos Aires club.

PORTO

* Joined Porto for a fee of about 5.5 million euros in July 2009 and scored 73 goals in 84 games for the Portuguese side.

* After winning the Portuguese Cup in 2010, when he scored in the final against Chaves, he helped Porto secure a treble of league, cup and Europa League in 2011.

* He scored 17 goals, including the winner in their 1-0 Europa League final victory over Braga, becoming the record scorer in a single UEFA club competition campaign.

* The previous best was held by German striker Juergen Klinsmann who netted 15 times for Bayern Munich on the way to winning the 1996 UEFA Cup.

ATLETICO MADRID

* Became Atletico's record signing in 2011 when he joined for a fee that could have risen to 47 million euros and in December was reunited with former coach Simeone, who replaced the sacked Gregorio Manzano.

* Won back-to-back top scorer honours in the Europa League, netting 12 times, including two in the final, as Atletico triumphed 3-0 over fellow Spaniards Athletic Bilbao in 2012.

* Grabbed world headlines with a hat-trick in Atletico's 4-1 European Super Cup demolition of Champions League holders Chelsea in August 2012.

* Scored 24 goals in his first La Liga season and has 28 so far in 2012-13, helping Atletico finish third to qualify directly for next season's Champions League group stages.

* Netted five goals in one game when Atletico thrashed Deportivo La Coruna 6-0 at home in La Liga on Dec. 9 2012.

* Set up Atletico's opening goal in their 2-1 King's Cup final win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on May 17.

COLOMBIA

* Has scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for Colombia.

