PARIS Nov 10 Away fans will be banned
from attending Ligue 1 clashes between Olympique Marseille and
Paris St Germain, the French interior ministry said on Thursday,
citing security reasons following a history of violent clashes
between supporters of the clubs.
"The French interior ministry has decided not to allow
Paris fans to travel to Marseille's Stade Velodrome on Nov. 27
and Marseille fans to travel to Paris's Parc des Princes for the
return leg on April 7 or 8, 2012," the French interior ministry
said in a statement.
"This decision is justified by the real risks of unrest, by
the dramatic incidents that surrounded the late 2009 and early
2010 matches."
Away fans were also banned from the PSG v Marseille matches
last season.
Fans from the arch-rival clubs clashed in Marseille streets
in 2009 and confronted police after their first game of last
season was postponed hours before kick-off due to an outbreak of
swine flu in the PSG team.
A clash between rival groups of PSG supporters before the
teams' return match in Paris in February 2010 led to the fatal
beating of a fan and prompted the club to stop selling tickets
for away matches for the rest of the season.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)