PARIS, March 7 The Algerian football federation believes Olympique Lyonnais are preventing midfielder Nabil Fekir from choosing to play for its national team rather than France.

Lyon's Fekir denied on Friday reports that he had chosen Algeria over Les Bleus, saying on the club's website that he would reveal his choice at the end of the month.

The Algerian FA (FAF) sees the situation differently.

"We called up Nabil Fekir because he called (coach) Christian Gourcuff to tell him he had chosen to wear the Algeria shirt," FAF president Mohamed Raouraoua was quoted as saying by France Football magazine on Saturday.

"We were surprised by the official statement published on the club's website and it proves the club played a part in this affair."

The 21-year-old Fekir, who turned professional at Lyon in 2012, has scored nine goals and set up seven in Ligue 1 this season.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)