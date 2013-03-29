Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, March 29 (GMT) Paris St Germain v Montpellier HSC (1930) Saturday, March 30 (GMT) ES Troyes AC v St Etienne (1600) Ajaccio v Toulouse (1900) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Stade de Reims (1900) Girondins Bordeaux v FC Lorient (1900) Stade Rennes v AS Nancy (1900) Valenciennes v Bastia (1900) Sunday, March 31 (GMT) Nice v Olympique Marseille (1200) Stade Brest v Lille (1500) Olympique Lyon v Sochaux (1900)
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.