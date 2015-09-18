Soccer-Silva, Di Maria ruled out of PSG's Cup quarter-final
PARIS, April 4 Paris St Germain will be without captain Thiago Silva and Angel Di Maria when they visit third-division Avranches for a French Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.
Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, September 18 (GMT) Stade Rennes v Lille (1830) Saturday, September 19 (GMT) Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain (1530) Angers SCO v ES Troyes AC (1800) Caen v Montpellier HSC (1800) En Avant Guingamp v GFC Ajaccio (1800) Bastia v Nice (1800) Sunday, September 20 (GMT) Girondins Bordeaux v Toulouse (1200) Monaco v FC Lorient (1500) St Etienne v Nantes (1500) Olympique Marseille v Olympique Lyon (1900)
ACCRA, April 4 Ghana have returned Kwesi Appiah to his former post as national team coach after appointing him on a two-year contract, the West African country's football association announced on Tuesday.