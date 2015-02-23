Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Ligue 1 matches on Monday Friday, February 27 (GMT) Olympique Marseille v Caen (1930) Saturday, February 28 (GMT) Lille v Olympique Lyon (1500) FC Lorient v Bastia (1900) Metz v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900) Girondins Bordeaux v Stade de Reims (1900) Racing Lens v Stade Rennes (1900) Toulouse v St Etienne (1900) Sunday, March 1 (GMT) Nantes v En Avant Guingamp (1300) Montpellier HSC v Nice (1600) Monaco v Paris St Germain (2000)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.