Soccer-Sturridge's Liverpool future to be discussed after season
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 (GMT) AS Nancy v Bastia (1900) ES Troyes AC v Girondins Bordeaux (1900) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Valenciennes (1900) Sochaux v Toulouse (1900) Montpellier HSC v Lille (1900) Paris St Germain v Stade Brest (1900) Stade Rennes v Ajaccio (1900) St Etienne v Olympique Marseille (1900) Stade de Reims v FC Lorient (1900) Sunday, May 19 (GMT) Nice v Olympique Lyon (1300)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Wednesday 20 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Mad
March 1 Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.