UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, August 28 (GMT) En Avant Guingamp v Olympique Marseille (1830) Saturday, August 29 (GMT) Caen v Olympique Lyon (1500) Angers SCO v Nice (1800) ES Troyes AC v Montpellier HSC (1800) Lille v GFC Ajaccio (1800) Stade Rennes v Toulouse (1800) Stade de Reims v FC Lorient (1800) Sunday, August 30 (GMT) St Etienne v Bastia (1200) Girondins Bordeaux v Nantes (1500) Monaco v Paris St Germain (1900)
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a superb first-half goal by striker Nikola Kalinic gave them a 1-0 home win over Ukraine in an action-packed game on Friday.