UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Sept 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Ligue 1 matches on Monday Friday, September 12 (GMT) Olympique Lyon v Monaco (1830) Saturday, September 13 (GMT) Stade Rennes v Paris St Germain (1500) Montpellier HSC v FC Lorient (1800) Nice v Metz (1800) St Etienne v Caen (1800) Bastia v Racing Lens (1800) Stade de Reims v Toulouse (1800) Sunday, September 14 (GMT) Lille v Nantes (1200) En Avant Guingamp v Girondins Bordeaux (1500) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Olympique Marseille (1900)
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
ZURICH, March 20 FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.