Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Ligue 1 matches on Monday Friday, January 8 (GMT) Paris St Germain v Bastia (1930) Saturday, January 9 (GMT) Olympique Lyon v ES Troyes AC (1600) Angers SCO v Caen (1900) Monaco v GFC Ajaccio (1900) Montpellier HSC v Girondins Bordeaux (1900) Stade Rennes v FC Lorient (1900) Stade de Reims v Toulouse (1900) Sunday, January 10 (GMT) Nantes v St Etienne (1300) Lille v Nice (1600) Olympique Marseille v En Avant Guingamp (2000)
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.