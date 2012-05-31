May 31 France beat Serbia 2-0 in a Euro 2012
warm-up game to stretch their unbeaten run to 20 matches but it
came at a price with midfielder Yann Mvila suffering an ankle
injury that forced him off the pitch after five minutes in Reims
on Thursday.
Mvila broke down in tears when he was replaced after
twisting his right ankle, leaving the stadium on crutches before
returning to the bench without them in the second half.
France, who start their Euro 2012 campaign against England
on June 11 in Donetsk, Ukraine, prevailed with early goals by
Franck Ribery and Florent Malouda as they played eye-catching,
free-flowing football in the first half.
"In the first half we did a lot of nice things offensively,
that was positive," coach Laurent Blanc told French TV channel
TF1.
"The players were in better shape than against Iceland (in a
3-2 win on Sunday). We were better physically but we are not
ready yet, we suffered in the last 15 minutes."
Blanc did not comment on Mvila's condition.
France went ahead in the 11th minute when Ribery volleyed
home after Zeljko Brkic parried a Gael Clichy effort into the
path of the Bayern Munich winger.
Four minutes later, Malouda struck a fierce drive from 30
metres to make it 2-0.
France continued to push hard for more goals but failed to
breach the Israel defence again and gradually ran out of steam.
Les Bleus face Estonia in a friendly in Le Mans on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)