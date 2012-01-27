PARIS Jan 27 No soccer will be played in France on May 5, the 20th anniversary of the Furiani stadium disaster that killed 18 people, the French federation (FFF) said on Friday.

"The French football federation and the French league have decided that no professional or amateur game will be played on May 5, 2012, on the whole territory in memory of the victims of the Furiani disaster," the FFF said in a statement.

In 1992, during a French Cup game between Bastia and Olympique Marseille in Corsica, a stand of the Furiani stadium collapsed, killing 18 people and injuring some 2,400.

