Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
PARIS Jan 27 No soccer will be played in France on May 5, the 20th anniversary of the Furiani stadium disaster that killed 18 people, the French federation (FFF) said on Friday.
"The French football federation and the French league have decided that no professional or amateur game will be played on May 5, 2012, on the whole territory in memory of the victims of the Furiani disaster," the FFF said in a statement.
In 1992, befor the kickoff of a French Cup game between Bastia and Olympique Marseille in Corsica, a stand of the Furiani stadium collapsed, killing 18 people and injuring some 2,400.
The Ligue 1 games originally scheduled for May 5 are expected to be postponed to Monday, May 7.
