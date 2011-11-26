PARIS Nov 26 Andre-Pierre Gignac would need to trade his Maserati for a tin snail if the wants to be called up to the France squad again by joining Montpellier, the club's president joked on Saturday.

Olympique Marseille striker Gignac, who has been struggling for form, was sent to train with the reserves this week after a clash with coach Didier Deschamps and now seems likely to leave the club in January.

Montpellier president Louis Nicollin, one of the most colourful characters in French football, would like to sign the former Toulouse player.

"If he comes to Montpellier, within six months, he's a French international again," Nicollin told French sports daily L'Equipe on Saturday.

"He's an emotional man, he needs a club like ours but with his salary, it's impossible.

"He drives a Maserati. I'd give him a tin snail."

Gignac won the last of his 16 caps at the 2010 World Cup.

Surprise package Montpellier are second in Ligue 1, level on points with leaders Paris St Germain.