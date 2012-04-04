TOULON, France, April 4 A French court has
dismissed David Ginola's law suit for slander and defamation
against former France coach Gerard Houllier after a 19-year feud
between the pair.
Houllier's lawyer Jean-Claude Guidicelli told reporters on
Wednesday the court had ruled there were "irregularities" in the
former Tottenham and Newcastle United player's case.
"The court wanted to end this story by dismissing David
Ginola's case," he said.
France failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup finals when
they lost 2-1 at home to Bulgaria after Emil Kostadinov's
last-gasp winner in their final qualifying game.
Houllier blamed winger Ginola for misplacing a cross that
allowed Bulgaria to launch a decisive counter-attack.
(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Writing by Julien
Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)