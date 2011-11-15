(Editors note: contains offensive language)

PARIS Nov 15 Former France international David Ginola is suing Gerard Houllier over comments made by the national team's ex coach in a recently published book amid a row that started 18 years ago.

"Mr Ginola is suing Mr Houllier for defamation and slander," Ginola's lawyer Jean-Claude Guidicelli told Reuters by telephone on Tuesday.

"He will be summoned to appear before a Toulon court."

France failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup finals when they lost 2-1 at home to Bulgaria after Emil Kostadinov's last-gasp winner in their final qualifying game.

According to Houllier, it was all Ginola's fault as the winger misplaced a cross that allowed Bulgaria to launch a decisive counter attack.

In a book called "Secrets de Coachs" (Coaches Secrets), published last month, Houllier claims that Ginola said former Olympique Marseille players Eric Cantona and Jean-Pierre Papin were not worthy of a place in the team ahead of him.

"PSG play at the Parc des Princes. PSG's enemy is Marseille. When he says that Papin and Cantona should not play and that he should play instead... he is a bastard because every time Papin or Cantona touched the ball, they were booed," Houllier wrote.