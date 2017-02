PARIS Nov 9 Uncapped Olympique Lyon midfielder Maxime Gonalons has been called up by France to replace the injured Samir Nasri for friendlies against the United States and Belgium, the French federation said on Wednesday.

Manchester City's Nasri was ruled out of Friday's game against the U.S. and next Tuesday's match against Belgium because of a knee injury.

Holding midfielder Gonalons, 22, has won six caps with the French under-21 side. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)