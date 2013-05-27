(Adds Tremoulinas in for Clichy)

PARIS May 27 Olympique Lyon midfielder Clement Grenier was called into the France squad for next month's friendies in Uruguay and Brazil due to doubts over Samir Nasri's fitness, the French federation said on Monday.

"Because of doubts on Samir Nasri's health after Manchester City's two games in the United States, Didier Deschamps has called up Clement Grenier," the FFF said in a statement.

The FFF also said that Girondins Bordeaux fullback Benoit Tremoulinas had been called up to make up for the absence of Gael Clichy who has been suffering from a groin injury.

France, who play Uruguay on June 5 and Brazil on June 9, did not elaborate on Nasri's condition.

City played Premier League rivals Chelsea twice in the U.S. last week, winning 4-3 and 5-3.

The uncapped Grenier scored with a 35-metre free kick as Lyon secured third place in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Stade Rennes in Sunday's final round of matches. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)