UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
PARIS Nov 13 Forward Antoine Griezmann has been ruled out of France's friendly game against Ivory Coast on Tuesday because of a foot injury, the French soccer federation (FFF) said on Sunday.
Griezmann picked up the injury during Les Bleus' 2-1 victory over Sweden in a World Cup Group A qualifier on Friday.
He has been released to his club, Atletico Madrid, and no player has been called up to replace him for the match in Lens, the FFF added. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.