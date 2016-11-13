PARIS Nov 13 Forward Antoine Griezmann has been ruled out of France's friendly game against Ivory Coast on Tuesday because of a foot injury, the French soccer federation (FFF) said on Sunday.

Griezmann picked up the injury during Les Bleus' 2-1 victory over Sweden in a World Cup Group A qualifier on Friday.

He has been released to his club, Atletico Madrid, and no player has been called up to replace him for the match in Lens, the FFF added. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)