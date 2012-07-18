* Sweden captain joins capital club from AC Milan

* Big-spending PSG planning to dominate Ligue 1

* Striker joins former Milan team mate Thiago Silva

By Olivier Guillemain

PARIS, July 18 Big-spending Paris St Germain aim to dominate Ligue 1 this season and showed their intent by signing Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic from AC Milan on a three-year deal on Wednesday.

"Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 30, has been transferred from AC Milan and signed a three-year deal in favour of Paris Saint-Germain," PSG said on their website (www.psg.fr).

The club did not give any financial details of the deal.

With a team featuring Ibrahimovic, they are now expected to set the pace in the French league having spent over 100 million euros ($122.13 million) on players during the close season.

Brazil's 27-year-old centre back Thiago Silva, rated as one of the best defenders in the world, also signed for PSG last week after leaving Milan for an estimated 40-45 million euros.

Ibrahimovic also joins Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi, who signed for PSG earlier this month, as the club from the capital seek to play a major role in Europe this term.

Qatar-backed PSG finished second in Ligue 1 last season and will play in the Champions League.

Last season, the club signed Argentine playmaker Javier Pastore as well as defender Alex and midfielder Thiago Motta.

They will hope new coach Carlo Ancelotti's proven record of managing star-studded teams will rapidly bear fruit in Ligue 1, which looks set to be more unbalanced than in previous years.

In contrast to PSG's spending spree, 2010/11 champions Lille have spent about 10 million euros on France playmaker Marvin Martin from Sochaux after selling Eden Hazard to Chelsea.

($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)