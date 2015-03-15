PARIS, March 15 French sports minister Patrick Kanner has told Zlatan Ibrahimovic to say sorry after the striker launched into a foul-mouthed rant following Paris St Germain's 3-2 Ligue 1 defeat at Girondins de Bordeaux on Sunday.

"In 15 years I've never seen a (good) referee in this s*** country ... (they) don't even deserve PSG," the Swedish international was heard to say in Canal Plus TV footage.

Kanner said on Twitter: "Ibrahimovic's disappointment does not justify his remarks towards the referee and the country that hosts him. He will have to apologise".

Ibrahimovic scored twice in Sunday's defeat, four days after he was sent off as PSG knocked Chelsea out in the last 16 of the Champions League.

PSG drew 2-2 after extra-time at Stamford Bridge to advance to the quarter-finals on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)