PARIS, March 19 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been summoned by the French League's (LFP) disciplinary commission to explain derogatory remarks he made after Paris St Germain's 3-2 defeat at Girondins Bordeaux last weekend.

The LFP announced in a statement on Thursday that the Sweden striker would appear before the commission on April 9.

"In 15 years I've never seen a (good) referee in this shit country ... (they) don't even deserve PSG," Ibrahimovic said after Sunday's Ligue 1 defeat.

He quickly apologised for the comments after being prompted by French sports minister Patrick Kanner.

Olympique de Marseille forward Dimitri Payet will also appear before the commission on the same day for an expletive-laden rant at match officials after Sunday's 0-0 draw with leaders Olympique Lyonnais. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)