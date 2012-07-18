* Sweden captain joins capital club from AC Milan
* Big step in my career, says delighted Ibrahimovic
* Striker joins former Milan team mate Thiago Silva
By Olivier Guillemain
PARIS, July 18 Big-spending Paris St Germain aim
to dominate Ligue 1 this season and showed their intent by
signing Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic from AC Milan on a
three-year deal on Wednesday.
"Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 30, has been
transferred from AC Milan and signed a three-year deal in favour
of Paris Saint-Germain," PSG said on their website (www.psg.fr).
The club did not give any financial details of the deal but
French media estimated the transfer fee of just over 20 million
euros ($24.53 million).
"I want to thank PSG because they made something impossible
possible. It's a big step in my career. Another dream come
true," Ibrahimovic told reporters at the Parc des Princes.
"This is a very interesting project. I had no doubts about
it when Paris contacted my manager. Everything was clear in my
head. I want to be part of this history. I'm sure we'll write
this history. I'm here for winning."
With a team featuring Ibrahimovic they are now expected to
set the pace in the French league having spent over 100 million
euros on players during the close season.
Brazil's 27-year-old centre back Thiago Silva, rated as one
of the best defenders in the world, also signed for PSG last
week after leaving Milan for an estimated 40-45 million euros.
Ibrahimovic also joins Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi,
who signed for PSG earlier this month, as the club from the
capital seek to play a major role in Europe this term.
Qatar-backed PSG finished second in Ligue 1 last season and
will play in the Champions League.
"Sure he will add big value for PSG and for the French
league," said PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi. "We'll be more
competitive in the Champions League as well.
"A lot of media were asking us why we hadn't yet got a
superstar. Now, we have one. It will be a very exciting season."
VERRATTI JOINS
Earlier on Wednesday PSG announced the signing of Italy's
promising Under-21 midfielder Marco Verratti, 19, from Pescara
who has been likened to Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo.
"It's a very flattering comparison. He's one of the best
midfielders in the world. I'll try to walk in his prestigious
tracks," Verratti told reporters.
"My future team mates are some big champions I used to watch
on TV," he added. "Now I'll play with them. I'm really proud. I
have everything to prove. I want to grow up here."
French media reported that the Italian youngster, who has
signed a five-year contract, had cost a fee of 11 million euros.
Last term, PSG signed Argentine playmaker Javier Pastore as
well as defender Alex and midfielder Thiago Motta but they
failed in attempts to bring in David Beckham or Carlos Tevez.
Asked about his reasons for leaving Milan, former Barcelona,
Juventus, Inter Milan and Ajax Amsterdam forward Ibrahimovic
said: "I think nobody in Milan influenced me. This my decision.
It's a new chapter in my life."
"I'm here today. Maybe this will be my final contract but
who knows. I want to leave something behind me."
"It's true I don't know that much about Ligue 1 but Ligue 1
knows who I am," he said with a big smile.
"It's like a dream team. I'm going to play with some of the
best players of the world. I believe in this project."
PSG will hope new coach Carlo Ancelotti's proven record of
managing star-studded teams will rapidly bear fruit in Ligue 1,
which looks set to be more unbalanced than in previous years.
In contrast to PSG's spending spree, 2010/11 champions Lille
have spent about 10 million euros on France playmaker Marvin
Martin from Sochaux after selling Eden Hazard to Chelsea.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
