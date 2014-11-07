PARIS Nov 7 Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to return from a lengthy injury layoff for this weekend's Ligue 1 clash against title rivals Olympique de Marseille after training with the rest of the squad on Friday.

PSG said in a statement that the Sweden striker resumed training with the team for the first time since he picked up a heel injury on Sept. 21.

Champions PSG are second in the standings with 24 points from 12 games, four points behind Marseille.

Ibrahimovic has scored five goal in five league games this season.

Coach Laurent Blanc said on Wednesday he was hopeful Ibrahimovic could take part in Sunday's game at the Parc des Princes. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)