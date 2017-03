PARIS, April 9 Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been handed a four-game suspension for insulting match officials, the French League said on Thursday.

Sebastien Deneux, head of the French League's (LFP) disciplinary committee, told reporters that the Swede was found guilty of "using insulting language" after a Ligue 1 game last month. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)