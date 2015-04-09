(Adds background, byline, note bad language in para 4)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, April 9 Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been banned for four Ligue 1 games for insulting match officials.

Sebastien Deneux, head of the French League's (LFP) disciplinary committee, told reporters on Thursday that the Swede was found guilty of "using insulting language" after a Ligue 1 game last month.

Ibrahimovic launched his expletive-laden rant after PSG lost 3-2 at Girondins Bordeaux on March 15.

He also said France was a "shit country" but those comments fell outside the LFP's jurisdiction.

Ibrahimovic had already been suspended for PSG's quarter-final first leg against Barcelona in the Champions League next week.

The Ligue 1 ban starts on Tuesday, meaning he can take part in Saturday's League Cup final against Bastia at the Stade de France.

French champions PSG top Ligue 1 with 62 points and have seven matches left this season. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)