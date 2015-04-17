(Note language in third para)

PARIS, April 17 Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's four-match Ligue 1 ban for insulting match officials has been reduced by one game, the French League (LFP) announced on Friday.

The Swedish international launched an expletive-laden rant after PSG lost 3-2 at Girondins Bordeaux on March 15.

He also said France was a "shit country" but those comments fell outside the LFP's jurisdiction.

Friday's LFP decision, in response to an appeal by France's Olympic Committee (CNOSF), means Ibrahimovic can return to Ligue 1 action at Nantes on May 2.

PSG issued a statement on their website (www.psg.fr) saying the club and Ibrahimovic accepted the CNOSF's "conciliatory proposition" to reduce the ban to three matches.

"The capital club takes this opportunity to invite the other actors of French football: club presidents and players, to focus on the end of the season rather than meddle in the matters of Paris Saint-Germain," added the statement.

PSG, who visit Nice on Saturday, are second in the Ligue 1 standings with 62 points from 31 games, two points behind leaders Olympique Lyonnais who have played a game more. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Ken Ferris)