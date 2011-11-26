* Montpellier lead PSG by three points
* Lille third after win over Brest
PARIS, Nov 26 An Olivier Giroud hat-trick sent
surprise package Montpellier to the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1
win at Sochaux on Saturday.
France international Giroud poked home five minutes into the
second half and scored twice more in the closing stages after
Abdoul Razzagui Camara had equalised for Sochaux.
Montpellier now have 33 points from 15 games and lead
second-placed Paris St Germain, who travel to bitter rivals
Olympique Marseille on Sunday, by three points.
Champions Lille stayed in the hunt in third place on 28
points after goals either side of the interval by Dimitri Payet
and Moussa Sow gave them a 2-0 home win against Stade Brest.
Fourth-placed Stade Rennes, also on 28 points, beat promoted
Evian Thonon Gaillard 3-2 with a double by Julien Feret.
Giroud, who won his first two France caps earlier this month
in friendlies against the United States and Belgium, followed up
on a John Utaka lob in the 50th minute and poked the ball home
to open the scoring.
Camara equalised from inside a packed goalmouth in the 84th
minute but the visitors did not wilt.
Giroud made it 2-1 with a fine lob in the 87th minute and
put the result beyond doubt two minutes later from close range
after collecting a clever through ball from Younes Belhanda,
taking his season tally to 12 goals.
"We knew that Sochaux were dangerous against the big guns so
it could not be an easy game," Giroud told French TV channel
Foot Plus.
"We are settling in the higher part of the table. We played
our football in the second half and we were rewarded for it
despite a late scare.
"It's a very good start to the season but there is still
room for improvement."
One week after beating PSG at the Parc des Princes, Nancy
lost 2-1 at home to Dijon and were lying third from bottom on 14
points.
Girondins Bordeaux eased away from the relegation zone with
a 2-0 home victory against Caen.
St Etienne beat bottom side AC Ajaccio 3-1, their fourth win
in their last six league outings, to move up to seventh on 23
points.
