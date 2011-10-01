PARIS Oct 1 Toulouse and Montpellier missed chances to seize the outright lead in Ligue 1 after dropping points at struggling sides on Saturday.

Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyon clash in the weekend's big game on Sunday knowing a win will put either side clear at the top.

Toulouse stayed level on 17 points with PSG and Lyon after losing 3-0 at Sochaux where Modibo Maiga, who refused to play in August after demanding a move before he later apologised, scored twice at the beginning and end of the contest.

Tenth-placed Sochaux had shipped 10 goals in their previous two league defeats but confidently stopped the rot with some flowing football.

Montpellier, like Toulouse, have 17 points from nine games after a stunning late comeback secured a 2-2 draw at Girondins Bordeaux who are down in 13th spot.

Younes Belhanda netted an 88th-minute penalty to pull one back for Montpellier before Hilton bagged the equaliser following a deep free kick into the box.

Montpellier's Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa was sent off late in the game while Bordeaux's Marc Planus received a red card after only 24 minutes.

Bordeaux's fans have been so upset by the poor form of the 2009 champions that some have boycotted club merchandise in a Facebook campaign.

Lorient moved to fifth after a 2-0 home win over Valenciennes, with every other match in the French top flight finishing 1-1.

Champions Lille, in eighth, host dangerous Stade Rennes on Sunday when improving Olympique Marseille welcome Stade Brest.

