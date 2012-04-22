PARIS, April 22 Nene delivered a sterling performance as Paris St Germain kept their Ligue 1 title challenge on track with a 6-1 thrashing of Sochaux on Sunday.

Brazilian Nene, who was criticised last weekend after missing a couple of clear cut chances in a 1-1 draw at AJ Auxerre, scored two and set up another as PSG stayed second on 67 points with five games left.

They trail Montpellier, who beat Valenciennes 1-0 on Saturday, by two points.

Defending champions Lille are third on 62 points after they claimed a 2-0 win at Dijon on Saturday.

Pastore, who started the previous game on the bench in the wake of a few poor performances for PSG, also showed his silky touch throughout at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine playmaker, who joined last summer from Palermo for a French record 42 million euro fee, slalomed through the Sochaux defence after a fine one-two with Nene and unleashed a blast that went under the bar after six minutes.

Modibo Maiga headed home the equaliser six minutes later, only for Italy midfielder Thiago Motta to restore the advantage with a headed goal from a Nene cross in the 25th minute.

France winger Jeremy Menez made it 3-1, also with a header, from Siaka Tiene's cross one minute from the interval.

With their teeth firmly in their prey, PSG continued to pile the pressure after the break.

Nene latched on to a Christophe Jallet cross to put the result beyond doubt in the 55th minute, adding another five minutes later when he caught the visitors' defence snoozing before dribbling past Teddy Richert to score into the empty net.

Defender Sylvain Armand rubbed salt on Sochaux's wounds with PSG's sixth in stoppage time.

