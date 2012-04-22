PARIS, April 22 Nene delivered a sterling
performance as Paris St Germain kept their Ligue 1 title
challenge on track with a 6-1 thrashing of Sochaux on Sunday.
Brazilian Nene, who was criticised last weekend after
missing a couple of clear cut chances in a 1-1 draw at AJ
Auxerre, scored two and set up another as PSG stayed second on
67 points with five games left.
They trail Montpellier, who beat Valenciennes 1-0 on
Saturday, by two points.
Defending champions Lille are third on 62 points after they
claimed a 2-0 win at Dijon on Saturday.
Pastore, who started the previous game on the bench in the
wake of a few poor performances for PSG, also showed his silky
touch throughout at the Parc des Princes.
The Argentine playmaker, who joined last summer from Palermo
for a French record 42 million euro fee, slalomed through the
Sochaux defence after a fine one-two with Nene and unleashed a
blast that went under the bar after six minutes.
Modibo Maiga headed home the equaliser six minutes later,
only for Italy midfielder Thiago Motta to restore the advantage
with a headed goal from a Nene cross in the 25th minute.
France winger Jeremy Menez made it 3-1, also with a header,
from Siaka Tiene's cross one minute from the interval.
With their teeth firmly in their prey, PSG continued to pile
the pressure after the break.
Nene latched on to a Christophe Jallet cross to put the
result beyond doubt in the 55th minute, adding another five
minutes later when he caught the visitors' defence snoozing
before dribbling past Teddy Richert to score into the empty net.
Defender Sylvain Armand rubbed salt on Sochaux's wounds with
PSG's sixth in stoppage time.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)