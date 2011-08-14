PARIS Aug 14 French champions
Lille were beaten 1-0 at home by Montpellier in their
second league outing of the season on Sunday despite creating
the better chances.
Forward Olivier Giroud netted the winner midway through the
second period after some superb control to stun last season's
double winners, who opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw at
Nancy last weekend.
Montpellier were well organised throughout and could be
decent bets for the Europa League places this season judging by
their display.
Last term's runners-up, Olympique Marseille, also struggled
when they were held to a 2-2 draw for the second straight Ligue
1 weekend after Auxerre came from two down to share the points.
The visitors raced into the lead thanks to Loic Remy after
three minutes and Andre Ayew just before the break but Auxerre,
strugglers for much of last season, hit back through Alain
Traore and Roy Contout in the second half.
"To lead 2-0 and come away with a draw is infuriating,"
Marseille coach Didier Deschamps told reporters. "I think we
stayed in the dressing room (in the second half)."
Marseille, the 2010 champions, drew 2-2 at home to Sochaux
on last weekend's opening day.
Promoted Evian picked up their first ever win in the top
flight with a 1-0 home success over Nice in Sunday's other game.
Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyon drew their matches on
Saturday as France's big teams labour in the opening stages of
the campaign.
