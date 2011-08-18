PARIS Aug 18 Two straight 2-2 draws have left
Olympique Marseille coach Didier Deschamps pulling his hair out
and his locks could get greyer or thinner still when last term's
French runners-up host in-form St Etienne this Sunday.
His midfield has been hit by Edouard Cisse having his
contract terminated amid media speculation of a move to Auxerre
while Lucho Gonzalez is being linked with Arsenal.
Their early season form has been utterly eclectic, brilliant
at times but awful at others, as both Sochaux and Auxerre
secured unexpected points.
St Etienne, who could have struggled having let top player
Dimitri Payet join champions Lille, have by contrast found a
strong backbone which has helped Les Verts join Toulouse,
Montpellier and Caen on a maximum six points from two matches.
"It won't be easy for OM on Sunday because St Etienne are
coming as leaders and will play without any fear. It's more
tricky for Marseille because they are under pressure to get a
win," former France and Marseille defender turned pundit Manuel
Amoros was quoted as saying on www.om.net.
The 2010 champions have at least been boosted by striker
Andre-Pierre Gignac's return to full training after injury and
the knowledge that other Ligue 1 big guns Lille, Paris St
Germain and Olympique Lyon have also had shaky starts to the
season.
Speculation linking Qatari-backed PSG with former Chelsea
and AC Milan coach Carlo Ancelotti continues to bubble away in
the media after Antoine Kombouare led the nouveau riche side to
a loss and a draw so far.
Record PSG and French signing Javier Pastore could make his
league debut at home to Valenciennes on Sunday.
Lille travel to surprise strong starters Caen on Saturday
and Lyon are also away at Stade Brest having beaten Rubin Kazan
3-1 in their Champions League playoff first leg at the Stade
Gerland on Tuesday.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Simon Hart. To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink \
for more soccer stories