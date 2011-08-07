PARIS Aug 7 Girondins Bordeaux's hopes
of starting the new season well after a dreadful last
campaign were dashed when they suffered a 2-1 home defeat by St
Etienne on Sunday.
The 2009 champions, who limped home seventh last term and
lost coach Jean Tigana, went behind to a Michael Ciani own goal
and were 2-0 down when Pierre Aubameyang scored on the half
hour.
Jussie's second-half spot-kick failed to inspire a comeback
for the hosts, who sold France midfielder Alou Diarra to
Olympique Marseille in the close season.
St Etienne also lost arguably their best player, Dimitri
Payet, to champions Lille in the summer but shrugged off the
disappointment with a confident display.
Promoted Dijon earlier failed to cut the mustard in their
first Ligue 1 game of the season when they were thrashed 5-1 at
home by Stades Rennes.
In Saturday's opening matches, Olympique Lyon won 3-1 at
Nice but other big guns Lille and Marseille could only draw
while big-spending Paris St Germain lost 1-0 at home to Lorient.
