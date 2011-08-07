PARIS Aug 7 Girondins Bordeaux's hopes of starting the new season well after a dreadful last campaign were dashed when they suffered a 2-1 home defeat by St Etienne on Sunday.

The 2009 champions, who limped home seventh last term and lost coach Jean Tigana, went behind to a Michael Ciani own goal and were 2-0 down when Pierre Aubameyang scored on the half hour.

Jussie's second-half spot-kick failed to inspire a comeback for the hosts, who sold France midfielder Alou Diarra to Olympique Marseille in the close season.

St Etienne also lost arguably their best player, Dimitri Payet, to champions Lille in the summer but shrugged off the disappointment with a confident display.

Promoted Dijon earlier failed to cut the mustard in their first Ligue 1 game of the season when they were thrashed 5-1 at home by Stades Rennes.

In Saturday's opening matches, Olympique Lyon won 3-1 at Nice but other big guns Lille and Marseille could only draw while big-spending Paris St Germain lost 1-0 at home to Lorient.

