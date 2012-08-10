PARIS, Aug 10 - Title holders Montpellier shared three red
cards, 42 fouls and two goals as they drew 1-1 with Toulouse in
a bad-tempered opening match to the French Ligue 1 season on
Friday.
Montpellier, who surprisingly won their first league title
against all the odds last season, struck the first blow when
Senegalese forward Souleymane Camara turned John Utaka's pass
into the net after a quick break in the 34th minute.
But Rene Girard's hosts were reduced to 10 men five minutes
later when Jamelle Saihi was sent off for a shocking foul on
Francois Sirieix.
Toulouse, eighth last season, made their numerical advantage
count when Wissam Ben Yedder headed in Serge Aurier's cross in
the 72nd minute.
But they immediately pressed the self-destruct button when
two of their players were dismissed in the next 12 minutes.
Adrien Regattin was first to go for a flying two-footed
tackle on Daniel Congre and Aurier followed in the 84th for a
dangerous tackle on Henri Bedimo.
Paris St Germain, who have spent more than 100 million euros
($123.14 million)on their team, are the clear favourites to win
the title. Montpellier have said they cannot compete with the
Qatari-backed Parisians.
($1 = 0.8121 euros)
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)