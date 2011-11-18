PARIS Nov 18 Stade Rennes rose to fourth
in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 victory at Olympique Lyon on Friday while
champions Lille drew 0-0 at Toulouse.
Lille, who visit CSKA Moscow on Tuesday desperate for a win
to climb off the bottom of Champions League Group B, were held
by sixth-placed Toulouse as they missed a chance to
substantially close the gap on leaders Paris St Germain.
PSG are on 30 points and play their game in hand against AS
Nancy on Sunday. Lille, in third, have 25 points from 14
matches.
Fifth-placed Lyon missed an opportunity to overtake Lille as
they lost at home.
Ederson gave Lyon the lead in the 36th minute after turning
in Kim Kallstrom's pass but Jonathan Pitroipa equalised three
minutes later following a well-worked move.
Jires Ekoko then put Rennes ahead early in the second half
after an error by Kallstrom.
Remi Garde's stuttering Lyon are third in Champions League
Group D and host Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday, a game they need to
win to keep up their qualification hopes.
Montpellier welcome Olympique Marseille in a big south coast
clash as part of five Ligue 1 fixtures on Saturday.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez. To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Double-click on the newslink for more soccer