PARIS Nov 18 Stade Rennes rose to fourth in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 victory at Olympique Lyon on Friday while champions Lille drew 0-0 at Toulouse.

Lille, who visit CSKA Moscow on Tuesday desperate for a win to climb off the bottom of Champions League Group B, were held by sixth-placed Toulouse as they missed a chance to substantially close the gap on leaders Paris St Germain.

PSG are on 30 points and play their game in hand against AS Nancy on Sunday. Lille, in third, have 25 points from 14 matches.

Fifth-placed Lyon missed an opportunity to overtake Lille as they lost at home.

Ederson gave Lyon the lead in the 36th minute after turning in Kim Kallstrom's pass but Jonathan Pitroipa equalised three minutes later following a well-worked move.

Jires Ekoko then put Rennes ahead early in the second half after an error by Kallstrom.

Remi Garde's stuttering Lyon are third in Champions League Group D and host Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday, a game they need to win to keep up their qualification hopes.

Montpellier welcome Olympique Marseille in a big south coast clash as part of five Ligue 1 fixtures on Saturday.

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Double-click on the newslink for more soccer