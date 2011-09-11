* Pastore opens account for PSG in win over Brest
* Camara strike sends Montpellier back to the top
PARIS, Sept 11 Javier Pastore scored his first
Ligue 1 goal to hand Paris St Germain a 1-0 win over Stade Brest
and leaders Montpellier were also forced to work hard in a tight
home victory over Nice on Sunday.
PSG and their array of new talent after a close-season
spending spree moved level with third-placed champions Lille,
3-1 winners at St Etienne on Saturday, thanks to playmaker
Pastore's 68th-minute strike.
The Argentine, a French record buy from Palermo, coolly
found the net following good work from Jeremy Menez after
visitors Brest had gone the closest at the Parc des Princes.
Olympique Lyon had reached the summit after five games with
Saturday's 2-1 victory at promoted Dijon but surprise packages
Montpellier now lead the standings again by a point after the
1-0 win on the south coast.
Senegal forward Souleymane Camara netted with a left-foot
finish 15 minutes from time after a cross from Garry Bocaly.
"We are happy, we have done well even if it wasn't easy,"
Montpellier boss Rene Girard told reporters.
"This win is a reward for the lad Camara, who puts in top
performances every time he comes on."
Struggling Nancy drew 0-0 at home to Auxerre in Sunday's
other game to move a point behind beleaguered big boys Olympique
Marseille, who have just three points from five games after
Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Stades Rennes.
