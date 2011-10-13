PARIS Oct 13 Lille have made an uninspiring
start to the defence of their French title but the recovery from
injury of Dimitri Payet and Aurelien Chedjou comes at just the
right time for Saturday's clash with Auxerre and their in-form
goalscorer Alain Traore.
Last season's double winners are four points behind leaders
Paris St Germain after nine games and even at this early stage
of the campaign, any gap to the big-spending capital club could
be significant.
A 2-0 win over Stade Rennes before the international break
helped Lille not get left behind after five successive draws and
defender Chedjou recovering from a thigh problem and midfielder
Payet shaking of a knee injury are further boosts.
Payet was Lille's major signing in the close season from St
Etienne but he failed to shine before his injury and now has
loanee Joe Cole of England competing for a place in Rudi
Garcia's side.
"I have not enjoyed the start to the season I dreamed of.
Now with my knee sorted, I feel calmer," France's Payet told the
club's official website (www.losc.fr).
"I see the competition with Joe Cole as healthy. He has
adapted well, he is decisive and has fit into our style of
play."
Lille travel to an Auxerre side (1700 GMT) which flirted
with relegation last term but lie in a steady ninth this season
having lost just one and drawn six of their opening nine
encounters.
Auxerre's Traore -- only a midfielder -- is joint-top scorer
in Ligue 1 with six goals alongside Olympique Lyon's Bafetimbi
Gomis, whose side look to recover from the 2-0 defeat at PSG
last time out when they welcome bottom side Nancy on Saturday
(1700).
Striker Gomis made his comeback to the France squad last
week after a two-year absence as Les Bleus limped into the Euro
2012 finals.
While Lille and third-placed Lyon have been inconsistent,
and PSG -- who visit promoted Corsican side Ajaccio on Sunday
(1500) -- have been flying, last term's runners-up Olympique
Marseille have endured a terrible time.
Didier Deschamps' outfit are 13th and go to surprise
packages Toulouse on Saturday (1700) after owner Margarita
Louis-Dreyfus launched an attack on the side last week.
"OM are not playing as they should given the money I give
them," she told Le Monde, hinting she might consider selling.
She attends training later on Thursday.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)