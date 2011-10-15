PARIS Oct 15 Montpellier and Olympique Lyon notched spectacular wins to keep the pressure on leaders Paris St Germain in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Montpellier overcame Dijon 5-3 as Olivier Giroud grabbed a hat-trick to help them recover from a two-goal deficit while Lyon beat Nancy 3-1 thanks to three first-half goals in an eight minute spell including a Michel Bastos double.

PSG, who visit AC Ajaccio on Sunday, lead Montpellier and Lyon on goal difference with all three teams on 20 points.

Lille grabbed a 3-1 comeback win at AJ Auxerre with late goals by Dimitri Payet, substitute Ireneusz Jelen and Mathieu Debuchy as the champions, who started with Joe Cole and Eden Hazard on the bench, moved up one place to fourth on 19 points.

Olympique Marseille drew 0-0 at Toulouse after having midfielder Charles Kabore sent off just before the hour leaving them in 13th place waiting for a second league win this season.